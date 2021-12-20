Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $71,910.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Shares of SUP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.14. 70,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

