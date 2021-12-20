Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $3.13 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

