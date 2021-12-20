Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Suzano stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 782,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,065. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.38. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Suzano during the second quarter worth approximately $38,359,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Suzano by 67.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after buying an additional 1,770,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Suzano by 1,179.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 737,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

