S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the second quarter valued at $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.04.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

