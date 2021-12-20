Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger Sells 1,676 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 711,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,278. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
