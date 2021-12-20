Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger Sells 1,676 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. 711,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,278. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 660,654 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

