Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $2.43 on Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Synthetify has a market cap of $13.65 million and $126,577.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00005156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.47 or 0.08297074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.52 or 1.00038434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.