Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $118.63 million and approximately $465,446.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 509,614,767 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

