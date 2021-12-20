Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sysco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

