Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Update

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TMHC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. 16,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,583. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

