TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $201.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

