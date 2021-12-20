TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,234,824 shares of company stock valued at $225,690,091 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.