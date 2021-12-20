TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 1,587.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 206.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 84,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $338,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 15.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.36 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.