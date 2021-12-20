TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $296,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,291 shares of company stock worth $9,852,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $242.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

