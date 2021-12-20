TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

TSI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.78. 86,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,524. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

