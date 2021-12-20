TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1179 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.
TSI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.78. 86,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,524. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
