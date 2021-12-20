TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. 5,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

