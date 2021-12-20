Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce sales of $867.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the lowest is $859.57 million. Teradyne posted sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,408. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.