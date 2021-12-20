Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $805.90.

Shares of TSLA opened at $932.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,030.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

