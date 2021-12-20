Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 801 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:SF opened at $68.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

