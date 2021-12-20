Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,679 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Aflac by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.