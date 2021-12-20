TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TFI International stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 262,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

