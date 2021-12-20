TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $11.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TGTX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,887. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.