TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $11.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TGTX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,887. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.