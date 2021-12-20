The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.