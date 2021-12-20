The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $370.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $370.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.76 on Monday, hitting $249.17. 49,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,023. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $214,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 223.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

