The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.25

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.50 to $13.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37. REV Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.