The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of THG traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.04. 990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,092. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

