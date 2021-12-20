The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $383.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $400.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Truist boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

