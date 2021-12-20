The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Reaches $4.54 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $747.27 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00010529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00151738 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.31 or 0.00563981 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.