The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $72.00. 68,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,955. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

