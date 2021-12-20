The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 162.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $74.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.