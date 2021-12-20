The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 63.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 218.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $148.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.