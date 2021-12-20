The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 19.8% in November

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 868,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCTY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The9 in the second quarter worth $838,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in The9 in the third quarter worth $500,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The9 in the second quarter worth $457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the second quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

NCTY opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. The9 has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $89.20.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

