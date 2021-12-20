Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $651.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

