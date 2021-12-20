ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.43

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 29180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDUP. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $220,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,710,145 shares of company stock worth $35,899,314 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.