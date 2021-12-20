Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 48,598 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $9,700,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

