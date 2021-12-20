Thunder Token Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $81.16 million and $9.18 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00190506 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

