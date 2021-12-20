Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TLSA opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

