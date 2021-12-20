Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Critical Analysis

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.98% 6.49% 0.93% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tokio Marine and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $51.52 billion 0.76 $1.52 billion $2.96 18.97 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk and Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tokio Marine and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

