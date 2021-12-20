ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.62. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 58.79% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. On average, research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Panosian purchased 263,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 694,036 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

