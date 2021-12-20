TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

TPI Composites stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

