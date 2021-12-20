Traders Buy High Volume of Leap Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the average volume of 424 call options.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPTX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.
NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.32. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
