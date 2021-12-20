Traders Buy High Volume of Leap Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,057% compared to the average volume of 424 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPTX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.32. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

