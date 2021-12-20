Traders Purchase High Volume of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 703% compared to the typical daily volume of 498 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $11.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. 194,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,067. The stock has a market cap of $695.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.82. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

