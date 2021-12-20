Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in November

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:TGS opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $688.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

