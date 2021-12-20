Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Up 24.9% in November

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,911 shares of company stock worth $1,071,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

