Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Richard Andrew Hope Purchases 149 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope bought 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.92) per share, with a total value of £1,795.45 ($2,372.74).

Richard Andrew Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Richard Andrew Hope sold 180,968 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.54), for a total transaction of £1,990,648 ($2,630,696.45).

TET opened at GBX 1,245 ($16.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,127.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,105.84. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 736.56 ($9.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245 ($16.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £744.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

