True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in November

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.3 days.

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

