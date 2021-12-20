UBS Group Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($16.97) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.44 ($18.47).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a one year high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

