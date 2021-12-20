Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $19.52 million and $911,194.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00170948 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

