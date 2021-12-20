Unido EP Price Hits $0.11 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Unido EP has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $833,930.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.24 or 0.08345898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.30 or 0.99880080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

