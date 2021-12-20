Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $20,530,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.70.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,918. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

