Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE UVE opened at $16.91 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $527.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

